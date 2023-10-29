A Cathay Pacific Airways flight was forced to return to Hong Kong when the aircraft suffered a “system anomaly” after it departed on Sunday morning, the city’s flag carrier has said.

The airline added flight CX315 left the city for Madrid at 12.40am but returned at 2.46am. It said that no injuries were reported.

“[The aircraft] experienced a system anomaly and made a precautionary flight return to Hong Kong in accordance with standard procedures,” Cathay Pacific said.

The carrier did provide any further details about the problem.