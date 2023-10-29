Cathay Pacific flight turns back to Hong Kong after aircraft experiences ‘system anomaly’
- Hong Kong’s flag carrier says flight CX315 left city for Madrid at 12.40am on Sunday but returned at 2.46am, with no injuries recorded during the incident
- ‘[The aircraft] experienced a system anomaly and made a precautionary flight return to Hong Kong in accordance with standard procedures,’ airline says
A Cathay Pacific Airways flight was forced to return to Hong Kong when the aircraft suffered a “system anomaly” after it departed on Sunday morning, the city’s flag carrier has said.
The airline added flight CX315 left the city for Madrid at 12.40am but returned at 2.46am. It said that no injuries were reported.
“[The aircraft] experienced a system anomaly and made a precautionary flight return to Hong Kong in accordance with standard procedures,” Cathay Pacific said.
‘Highly concerned’: evacuation by Hong Kong’s Cathay in government spotlight
The carrier did provide any further details about the problem.
Cathay said passengers on the aborted flight were offered accommodation at a nearby hotel or access to the company’s airport lounges before the group was flown out on another aircraft at 11.42am.
“The safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority,” the company said. “We have provided assistance to the affected passengers throughout the incident and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Japan-bound Cathay flight returns to Hong Kong after cargo door ‘found unlocked’
A Cathay flight headed for Japan earlier this month was forced to turn back just thirty minutes after take-off when a cargo door on the aircraft was “found unlocked” while the plane was mid-air.
A flight operated by HK Express, the company’s budget arm, which was bound for Taiwan also returned to Hong Kong on the same day after the plane’s captain detected a problem with an extended flap on one of the wings.
In June, a Cathay flight narrowly averted disaster at Hong Kong airport when the brakes were applied as the aircraft hurtled down the runway for take-off, after the flight crew discovered technical problems with a device measuring wind speed and direction.