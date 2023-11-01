“We do not rule out the possibility of providing subsidies [to bus companies],” Tse said. “But apart from that, we are also exploring ways to help them increase profit.”

Hong Kong government must lead charge to keep EV sales up: campaigners

Hong Kong government must lead charge to keep EV sales up: campaigners

Last week, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said in his policy address that the government would promote green transport through plans to introduce about 700 electric buses, as well as 3,000 taxis, by the end of 2027.

The two biggest challenges authorities faced when introducing more eco-friendly public transport were high costs and selecting suitable vehicles, Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan told a radio programme.

Hong Kong’s bus firms could be offered government subsidies to offset the impact on fares when the companies switched to electric vehicles, the environment minister on Wednesday said.

While electric buses had become cheaper compared with a decade ago, they would be “significantly” more costly to introduce than the standard diesel ones, he added.

The minister also pointed to costs such as the installation of fast-charging stations for transport operators, saying the charge points could be rented to private drivers and electric taxis when they were idle.

“We are exploring a number of ways in which we can prevent the cost from becoming higher fares for the public,” he said. “We will continue to discuss this thoroughly with the bus companies.”

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan says authorities have not ruled out the possibility of subsides. Photo: Dickson Lee

But he noted electric buses were easier to maintain and cost less to refuel.

According to the Environmental Protection Department, the city currently has 7,085 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available for public use, including 3,950 standard ones and 1,092 quick power-up units.

Tse said increasing the number of quick-charge stations across the city was an “important strategy” in the government’s plan to introduce more electric taxis.

“Currently, I believe there are fewer than 10 electric taxis running in Hong Kong,” he said. “So the thousand or so charging stations are more than enough. But if we want to meet our goal of 3,000, then there is work to do.”

Authorities also aimed to install quick-charge stations at taxi stops and public transport interchanges, as well as offer subsidies to gas stations to convert some of their sites into facilities for electric vehicles, he said.

The minister said the government’s goal was to install another 100 quick-charge stations over the next two years, adding that efforts were under way to provide facilities for private vehicles by encouraging housing estates and shopping centres to buy units.

Authorities had set their sights on equipping about 140,000 parking spaces at 700 private housing estates with charging facilities by the end of Lee’s current administration in 2027.

“We are now also gradually introducing marketisation into the EV-charging market,” Tse said.

The minister said the government had offered such electric vehicle charging services for free in the past, but he believed it was “beneficial” to encourage private enterprises to enter the market.

Discussing the expiration of the First Registration Tax Concessions for Electric Vehicles scheme by March next year, Tse said its renewal was up to the city’s finance chief.

Under the policy, those buying private electric cars can receive a waiver of up to HK$97,500 (US$12,461) when they register their vehicle for the first time, while those switching out their petrol-powered car can earn a higher tax concession of up to HK$287,500.

Tse said the scheme had proved effective, with electric vehicles accounting for about 60 per cent of private cars bought in the first half of this year.