3 Hong Kong men escape unharmed after boat bursts into flames, smoke from fire billows into sky
- Two fireboats, two speedboats carrying divers, 11 fire engines and two ambulances deployed to put out blaze off Telegraph Bay
- Three men left boat after it caught fire and boarded smaller vessel, according to police
Three men have escaped unharmed after their 13-metre (43-foot) boat burst into flames in Hong Kong waters, releasing a dense plume of smoke.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene at around 8.30am on Thursday when the vessel caught fire about 200 metres off Telegraph Bay at the southwest of Hong Kong Island, according to police.
“A man called police, saying his boat was on fire,” a force spokeswoman said. “He reported that all [three] people had left the vessel and boarded another small boat”.
Dense smoke was seen billowing out of the burning boat before the arrival of fireboats and marine police launches.
According to the Fire Services Department, two fireboats, two speedboats carrying divers, 11 fire engines and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
Firefighters deployed four water jets to put out the blaze, which was extinguished at 9.52am.
According to the force, no one was reported missing and there were no casualties.
After putting out the fire, officers went aboard the vessel to investigate the case, the spokeswoman said.
A spokesman for the department said the cause of the fire was under investigation.