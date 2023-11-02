Three men have escaped unharmed after their 13-metre (43-foot) boat burst into flames in Hong Kong waters, releasing a dense plume of smoke.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at around 8.30am on Thursday when the vessel caught fire about 200 metres off Telegraph Bay at the southwest of Hong Kong Island, according to police.

Dense smoke was seen billowing out of the burning boat. Photo: Handout

“A man called police, saying his boat was on fire,” a force spokeswoman said. “He reported that all [three] people had left the vessel and boarded another small boat”.