She succeeded Ronald Lam Siu-por in January, when he moved up to be chief executive, making her one of Cathay’s most senior female executives.

“We were in a lonely spot,” Cathay’s chief customer and commercial officer, Lavinia Lau Hoi-zee, 53, told the Post. “We went through a really tough time, but then we quickly decided on our strategy going forward and we just have to have faith in our strategy.”

Lau laid out to the Post how the carrier hoped to regain the trust of its customers and staff, as well as its place as a premier airline, in her first one-on-one interview since taking up her new role.

Aside from going on a hiring blitz and providing additional training, Cathay was pulling out all the stops to improve its business and first-class offerings, in-flight entertainment and food, she said.

“Our aspiration is to be the world’s leading premium airline,” she said. “To compete with others, we have to make sure that we invest in our products and the whole customer experience.”

Analysts said the airline could get back to its former glory but needed to act swiftly to tackle nagging staff shortages and low morale.

Cathay’s challenges surfaced before the pandemic. Hong Kong’s social unrest in 2019 saw management changes at the top, with CEO Rupert Hogg resigning after some staff took part in anti-government protests, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

The pandemic delivered another blow, with international travel grinding to a halt and the city’s stringent rules for travellers leading to the airline serving only a few hundred passengers a day.

During that difficult time, the biggest objective was to survive, recalled Lau, who joined the company in 1999.

A government-backed HK$39 billion (US$5 billion) recapitalisation package proved a lifeline, but the group’s regional carrier Cathay Dragon closed in 2020. Almost 6,000 employees lost their jobs.

Remaining staff were put on new, leaner contracts. Hundreds of pilots and cabin crew resigned, with some criticising the working conditions and pay cuts. Others went to rival carriers or left the industry altogether. As of the end of June this year, the workforce had shrunk by a third compared with 2019.

Losses piled up over the three years of the pandemic to HK$33.7 billion.

When Hong Kong finally lifted its restrictions at the beginning of this year, it was among the last places on Earth to do so.

The immediate surge in travel that followed, and pent-up demand, helped Cathay report a net profit of HK$4.26 billion for the first half of 2023.

The profit, helped by higher ticket prices, allowed the carrier to meet the terms of the recapitalisation package struck with the government, pledging to buy back HK$19.5 billion in preference shares by the end of July next year.

Cathay is still catching up with regional rival Singapore Airlines, which has posted record profits. Photo: Shutterstock

But Cathay was still catching up with other carriers. Rival Singapore Airlines not only posted record profits, but was also on track to reach about 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity by next March.

Cathay Pacific and its budget carrier HK Express aim to reach 70 per cent of pre-pandemic flight capacity by the end of the year and fully restore levels by the end of 2024.

In line with that priority, it added four destinations to the winter schedule – Chicago in October, Christchurch in December as a seasonal destination, and Chennai and Colombo in February.

The extra routes will take the figure to about 80 destinations for Cathay and HK Express by the end of the year.

Before the pandemic, the group flew to 119 destinations in 35 countries. New destinations would be added only towards the end of next year, Lau said.

The pandemic years also cost Cathay dearly in terms of visibility.

“We were almost non-existent to a lot of customers,” Lau said. “So how do we bring ourselves back to our customers’ minds. How do we rebuild that preference and trust?”

To recapture its position as a premium airline, Cathay is investing in its business and first-class offerings.

A new business-class suite, Aria, will arrive in the second quarter of next year as part of the redesign of its long-haul Boeing 777-300ER cabins, and a new first-class cabin will be featured in the Boeing 777-9 aircraft in 2025.

Lau said in-flight dining was another key area, and Cathay was offering famous Hong Kong items such as egg tarts and char siu barbecue pork rice for some routes.

“We are based in Hong Kong and Hong Kong is known for dining,” she said. “There’s no way that we cannot make it work.”

In-flight entertainment improvements included upgrading the screens.

But staffing was an urgent area needing attention, and Cathay was “turning on all taps” to hire 3,000 employees this year, including pilots and about 1,000 cabin crew in Hong Kong.

Its new flight attendants include 200 to 300 from mainland China, and others from countries such as Japan, Malaysia and Thailand.

Lau said extra classes were being run day and night to get new people trained fast enough.

The Cathay pilots’ union has highlighted the urgency to replenish the ranks of experienced pilots, but Lau insisted that the group was on track to meet its targets.

A key change was its target of hiring more than 800 cadet pilots from Hong Kong and the mainland by next year.

“I think it’s very important to groom local talent,” she said, pledging to accelerate the hiring process.

Cathay has stressed the importance of nurturing local talent to replenish its ranks. Photo: Edmond So

The mainland was Cathay’s largest market before the pandemic, but flights to the north as of September were just more than half of pre-pandemic levels.

Lau remained confident in the China market, despite the mainland experiencing sluggish economic growth, with visa issues and the weakening yuan affecting international travel.

Lau said Cathay decided during the pandemic on a long-term strategy to extend its home market beyond Hong Kong to the Greater Bay Area

The bay area encompasses Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong cities, with a combined population of 86 million.

To that end, the airline has hired mainland cabin crew and pilots, and increased the use of Mandarin on flights. The group aimed to recruit about 4,000 people from the mainland by 2025, for jobs on both sides of the border.

Lau said the airline had also increased the number of blankets available on mainland flights. Earlier this year, three cabin crew were sacked after they were accused of mocking a mainland passenger who wanted a blanket but spoke in English and asked for a carpet.

After the controversy, the flight attendants’ union asked Cathay to address staff and resource shortages and raise pay to boost morale.

“Everyone is exhausted,” said a flight attendant with about 10 years’ service who asked to remain anonymous. “Cathay claims they have enough manpower, but they do not.”

When about 7,000 employees were asked in a survey if they would recommend the airline as a place to work at, the response was negative, according to a Cathay memo sent to staff in September, seen by the Post.

Pilots have been complaining of low morale too, with their union doubting that Cathay could train enough employees to meet its targets.

Cathay’s chief customer and commercial officer Lavinia Lau says it decided during the pandemic on a long-term strategy to extend its home market beyond Hong Kong to the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Edmond So

Acknowledging that rebuilding staff morale was important, Lau said: “Once we see success, we will share the success with our people. That is a solid commitment that we have made.”

She said the airline would continue to listen to its cabin crew, and work with them “to see what is the best for both our people and for our customers”.

The airline has implemented measures, such as increasing pay from 3 to 8 per cent for cabin crew who fly more, and adjusting the pay mechanisms for pilots.

In September, it paid staff who stayed through the pandemic up to six weeks’ salary and introduced a profit-sharing scheme for the financial years 2023 to 2025.

In contrast, Singapore Airlines handed out bonuses equal to about eight months’ salary after its record annual results.

Law Cheung-kwok, senior adviser for the Aviation Research and Policy Centre at Chinese University (CUHK), said Cathay had “a huge job” in regaining the loyalty of both returning and new employees.

“I think the compensation package and job security will be key components to regaining the loyalty of employees,” he said.

Upgrades to business class were a good move, because business passengers were integral for profitability while economy class only provided the “bread and butter of the operation”, he added.

He noted there was competition “from every quarter”, with Singapore Airlines, Emirates and Turkish Airlines attracting passengers from Hong Kong and the bay area to Europe with their “good service at less expensive prices”.

Cathay should upgrade its services, including dining and entertainment, to keep loyal customers, analysts have said. Photo: Elson Li

Airlines operating out of neighbouring Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport have added to the competition as they are offering more direct flights to Australia, Europe and North America since cancelling services during the pandemic.

A check by the Post found direct flights to Brussels, Rome, Sydney, Dubai, Paris and London by Chinese carriers Hainan Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines and China Southern Airlines.

Guangzhou also offered long-haul destinations, while Zhuhai International Airport and Macau offered regional flights.

Law pointed out that in this competitive environment, Cathay’s prices were at least 20 to 30 per cent higher than other airlines.

“So unless Cathay can really upgrade its services, including dining and entertainment, it may lose their loyal customers easily,” he said.

Agreeing, Andrew Yuen Chi-lok, a senior lecturer at CUHK’s aviation research centre, said that given the uncertain economic outlook and high inflation, business and leisure travellers would become more price-conscious.

“It is important for Cathay Pacific to have better control on its costs, to make its airfares competitive,” he said.

Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation advisory firm Endau Analytics, said having the huge bay area hinterland was a plus, but the mainland’s economic slowdown and weakening yuan needed to be factored in.

How well the mainland’s international travel numbers recovered to pre-pandemic levels was key to Cathay restoring its growth.

“Until there’s full normalisation in China in terms of capacity, in terms of their routings, it is going to be a challenge for Cathay to reach its goals,” he said.

He said as Cathay looked to the future, it needed to be canny in treading the line between what it wanted, what its shareholders wanted, what Hong Kong wanted, but “most definitely what the mainland wants it to be”.

London-based aviation consultant John Strickland said Cathay’s focus on the bay area was a new direction compared with the past when it was regarded as “Hong Kong’s airline” with an “expat heritage”.

“If they can tap into China’s market effectively, they will obviously face competition with mainland airlines, but that would be a positive step,” he said. “That would be a reinvention by Cathay moving in a different direction.”