Trapped driver, 29, saved after truck carrying stones collides with Ferrari on Hong Kong highway, causes hours-long traffic delays
- The 29-year-old was hospitalised with leg injuries, while driver of Ferrari escaped unhurt
- The truck carrying stones rammed into central divider after the collision, police say
Hong Kong emergency personnel have rescued a driver after he became trapped inside his dump truck following a collision with a Ferrari, which resulted in a three-hour-long traffic delay on a highway.
The truck carrying stones was allegedly switching lanes when it collided with the red sports car on Tsing Sha Highway in Lai Chi Kok at around 8.47am on Friday, according to police.
It then rammed into a central divider, causing damage to the soundproofing screen on the barrier.
“Flying stones from the dump truck hit two passing vehicles [on the opposite lane],” the force said.
Police added the truck driver became trapped and had to be freed by firefighters. The 29-year-old was hospitalised with leg injuries in Princess Margaret Hospital in South Kwai Chung.
The drivers of the Ferrari and the passing vehicles, aged 28 to 62, escaped unhurt.
All four drivers passed a breathalyser test and no arrests were made, the force said.
According to the Transport Department, part of the lanes of Tsing Sha Highway remained closed to traffic as of 11.35am.
Officers from the Kowloon West traffic unit are investigating the cause of the incident.