Hong Kong emergency personnel have rescued a driver after he became trapped inside his dump truck following a collision with a Ferrari, which resulted in a three-hour-long traffic delay on a highway.

The truck carrying stones was allegedly switching lanes when it collided with the red sports car on Tsing Sha Highway in Lai Chi Kok at around 8.47am on Friday, according to police.

It then rammed into a central divider, causing damage to the soundproofing screen on the barrier.

“Flying stones from the dump truck hit two passing vehicles [on the opposite lane],” the force said.

Police say truck was switching lanes when it collided with the Ferrari. Photo: Handout

Police added the truck driver became trapped and had to be freed by firefighters. The 29-year-old was hospitalised with leg injuries in Princess Margaret Hospital in South Kwai Chung.