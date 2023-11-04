A 72-year-old Hong Kong taxi driver has died after he passed out behind the wheel and hit a kerb outside Cheung Tsing Tunnel.

The accident occurred at 2.18am on Saturday as the cab was travelling along Cheung Tsing Tunnel towards Yuen Long with two male tourists on board.

The driver, surnamed Fung, reportedly collapsed while leaving the tunnel, and rammed into a kerb.

“We felt the vehicle was swaying side to side,” one of the passengers told local media. “[The car] had slowed down before hitting the kerb, and we tried to stop it on our own.”

The tourists, from Singapore and India, were heading to their hotel in Tin Shui Wai from Tsim Sha Tsui East. They did not suffer any injuries.