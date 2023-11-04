Hong Kong taxi driver, 72, dies after passing out behind wheel and hitting kerb in Cheung Tsing Tunnel
- Cab was travelling along Cheung Tsing Tunnel with two male tourists on board
- ‘We felt the vehicle was swaying side to side,’ one of the passengers told local media
A 72-year-old Hong Kong taxi driver has died after he passed out behind the wheel and hit a kerb outside Cheung Tsing Tunnel.
The accident occurred at 2.18am on Saturday as the cab was travelling along Cheung Tsing Tunnel towards Yuen Long with two male tourists on board.
The driver, surnamed Fung, reportedly collapsed while leaving the tunnel, and rammed into a kerb.
“We felt the vehicle was swaying side to side,” one of the passengers told local media. “[The car] had slowed down before hitting the kerb, and we tried to stop it on our own.”
The tourists, from Singapore and India, were heading to their hotel in Tin Shui Wai from Tsim Sha Tsui East. They did not suffer any injuries.
“I tried to call the emergency number, but then my friend said the driver seemed to have no pulse, so we took him out of the vehicle,” he said.
A car driver, surnamed Ho, stopped at the scene of the accident while on his way home and called the ambulance hotline. He said he and the two passengers had tried to resuscitate the cabby.
“I have received first aid training, so I did 30 to 40 compressions, but he was still unconscious,” Ho said.
The taxi driver, who sustained no superficial injuries, was rushed to Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan and was certified dead at 7.38am, according to police.
Officers from the special investigation team of the New Territories south traffic unit are investigating the case.
The incident follows a string of similar accidents involving taxi drivers in the city.
Last Thursday, a 71-year-old cabby died after ramming into another taxi near the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort on Lantau Island.
On Monday last week, a 78-year-old driver died in hospital after his taxi burst into flames when it crashed into a road barrier on Clear Water Bay Road in Sai Kung.