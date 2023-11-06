Hong Kong’s transport minister has raised concerns over the potential impact of a government plan to allow drivers from Guangdong and Macau to enter the city’s urban areas via a mega bridge, saying no timeline has been set for the scheme yet.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung’s expressed his reservations on Monday following earlier comments by former chief executive Leung Chun-ying, who accused authorities of being slow in implementing the plan amid a stagnant economy.

Lam said a few factors had to be considered before implementing the scheme, including the relatively small size of Hong Kong and the potential strain on parking spaces and roads due to an influx of vehicles, especially in tourist-heavy areas such as Tsim Sha Tsui and both sides of Victoria Harbour.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung says the government has to study various factors carefully before implementing the plan. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

“The most important thing to consider is whether there should be quotas for these vehicles or designated areas for them to go to,” Lam told a radio programme. “We have to take into consideration the places vehicles from mainland China would end up at.”