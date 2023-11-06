Hong Kong’s transport minister raises concerns over plan to allow drivers from Guangdong, Macau to enter city’s urban areas directly via mega bridge
- Transport chief Lam Sai-hung says few factors have to be considered before scheme is implemented, such as potential strain on parking spaces and roads
- ‘The most important thing to consider is whether there should be quotas for these vehicles or designated areas for them to go to,’ he says
Hong Kong’s transport minister has raised concerns over the potential impact of a government plan to allow drivers from Guangdong and Macau to enter the city’s urban areas via a mega bridge, saying no timeline has been set for the scheme yet.
Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung’s expressed his reservations on Monday following earlier comments by former chief executive Leung Chun-ying, who accused authorities of being slow in implementing the plan amid a stagnant economy.
Lam said a few factors had to be considered before implementing the scheme, including the relatively small size of Hong Kong and the potential strain on parking spaces and roads due to an influx of vehicles, especially in tourist-heavy areas such as Tsim Sha Tsui and both sides of Victoria Harbour.
“The most important thing to consider is whether there should be quotas for these vehicles or designated areas for them to go to,” Lam told a radio programme. “We have to take into consideration the places vehicles from mainland China would end up at.”
He said the government had to study various factors in detail carefully, but the difference in the position of the steering wheel in the two places would not be the main hurdle. Mainland drivers would not need to take a driving test in Hong Kong, he added.
The “Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles” plan, expected to be implemented in two phases, aims to further integrate the city into the Greater Bay Area.
The bay area scheme is Beijing’s initiative to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland cities into an economic powerhouse.
Scores of Hong Kong drivers cross border for road trips under new travel scheme
The southbound travel plan was announced following the “Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles” scheme allowing Hongkongers to drive into Guangdong province.
Phase one of the southbound travel plan is expected to begin next year and will allow private cars from Guangdong and Macau to park at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, before heading to the airport to catch flights or enter the city via the control point there.
Since July 1, Hong Kong private cars have been allowed to travel to Guangdong via the bridge under the northbound travel scheme. Residents have to apply for a permit, which is valid for up to a year.
Drivers are required to file a formal application for the cross-border driving licence and submit documents in digital format, including their vehicle registration proof, Hong Kong identity card and mainland travel permit.
What Hongkongers need to know about driving into mainland China under new scheme
Applicants also need to obtain a mainland driving licence in person in Guangdong in advance and meet insurance requirements on both sides of the border.
Phase two of the southbound travel scheme would allow vehicles from the mainland and Macau to enter the city’s urban areas directly.
Former chief executive Leung on Friday criticised what he described as the government’s slow and conservative approach to adopting the plan.
“Study carefully? Too worried about traffic jams? We for sure won’t have traffic jams if we are in a recession,” he said. “Ministers responsible for ‘traffic-jam-free roads’ will not be held accountable for recessions,” he wrote.