Under the government push to ease congestion at peak hours, private motorists will pay fees ranging from HK$8 to HK$60 depending on the time they travel, as well as the crossings and vehicles they use.

Chan Fung-yuen, head of the Motor Transport Workers General Union’s public light bus arm, on Monday said: “Most of us do five round trips a shift, which means we will be spending HK$500 [US$64] on just tolls alone in the future.”

Transport authorities will introduce a time-varying toll plan from the morning of December 17 at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, the Western Harbour Tunnel and the Eastern Harbour Tunnel.

Minibus drivers have cried foul over a revised cross-harbour toll system set to launch in Hong Kong next month, with an industry leader complaining of the extra financial burden and a lawmaker warning the fee increase may put operators out of business.

Chan said drivers typically made about HK$1,000 each shift, which would barely cover the cost of the revised tunnel fees.

The city currently runs two kinds of minibuses, with the green-topped fleet being strictly regulated in terms of routes and times. The red-topped ones have more flexibility over fares and journeys.

Commercial vehicles, including light buses, making the crossing from early December onwards will also be subject to a flat fee of HK$50. However, taxis will only have to pay HK$25 regardless of when cabbies travel through the tunnels.

Authorities will introduce a time-varying toll system for the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, the Western Harbour Tunnel and the Eastern Harbour Tunnel in a bid to ease traffic congestion. Photo: Elson Li

Labour sector lawmaker Michael Luk Chung-hung accused the government of “playing dirty” with its handling of the minibus industry, warning the new tolls could force drivers out of business and limit transport options for the public.

“I’m sure the Transport Department considered this plan from many angles,” he said. “But wait, it looks like you’ve dropped something … You dropped the ball and failed to listen to the voices of actual minibus drivers.”

Industry veteran Chan said passing through the Cross Harbour Tunnel currently cost minibus drivers just HK$10, while the fees for the Eastern Harbour Tunnel and the Western Harbour Tunnel were HK$38 and HK$85, respectively.

He added that most minibus drivers opted for the cheapest tunnel whenever possible.

“All we are asking for is to be treated the same way as taxis. HK$25 is still cutting it close, but it is acceptable,” Chan said.

He also argued that minibuses were considered “public transport” but taxis belonged to “a different class”, meaning raising fares was not an option for the former.

“People who take taxis are those who can afford them – the middle class – and passengers cover their own tunnel tolls,” he said. “We service low-income people, and if we transfer the cost to fares for our passengers, they might stop taking our buses.

“There is no way we can take this burden. Our government officials make so much money, they don’t seem to understand the struggles of those under them.”

However, Chan also acknowledged that it would be difficult to convince authorities to change their minds at this point, since the Legislative Council had largely backed the related proposal.

Chan said his union would not rule out “further action” if the government pressed ahead with the revamped toll scheme, but stopped short of elaborating.

Acting Commissioner for Transport Patrick Ho Kwong-hang defended the new tolls and said the Cross-Harbour Tunnel had not adjusted its fares in 39 years.

The HK$50 flat rate for commercial vehicles was also an “average” number for all three tunnels, he said, describing the decision as “reasonable”.