Hong Kong man dies, woman injured after motorbike crashes into flower bed

A Hong Kong motorcyclist was killed and his passenger injured in the early hours of Tuesday morning after the vehicle mounted a pavement and crashed into a flower bed.

Emergency personnel were called shortly after the incident occurred at around 4.15am along the westbound lane of Tam Kon Shan Road in Tsing Yi.

Police said the motorbike was being driven by a 23-year-old man and his passenger was a 23-year-old woman.

“When approaching near Tsing Yi Northeast Park, it reportedly lost control and rammed into a flower bed,” the force said.

A source familiar with the situation said the man had only obtained his probationary driving licence last month.