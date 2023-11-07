Hong Kong man dies, woman injured after motorbike crashes into flower bed
- Driver, 23, killed after being flung from motorbike on Tam Kon Shan Road; passenger undergoing treatment at hospital for multiple injuries
- ‘When approaching near Tsing Yi Northeast Park, it reportedly lost control and rammed into a flower bed,’ police say
A Hong Kong motorcyclist was killed and his passenger injured in the early hours of Tuesday morning after the vehicle mounted a pavement and crashed into a flower bed.
Emergency personnel were called shortly after the incident occurred at around 4.15am along the westbound lane of Tam Kon Shan Road in Tsing Yi.
Police said the motorbike was being driven by a 23-year-old man and his passenger was a 23-year-old woman.
“When approaching near Tsing Yi Northeast Park, it reportedly lost control and rammed into a flower bed,” the force said.
A source familiar with the situation said the man had only obtained his probationary driving licence last month.
The crash flung the motorcyclist from his vehicle and caused him to land on a nearby pavement, while his bike fell onto one side close to a lamp post on a walkway.
Police said paramedics had certified the man dead at the scene after he suffered serious head and bodily injuries.
The woman sustained multiple bodily injuries, but was conscious as she was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.
Officers from the New Territories traffic unit are investigating the crash.
Police have also appealed to anyone with information to contact officers on 3661 1346 or 3661 1300.
According to the Transport Department, motorcyclists holding probationary licences are not allowed to carry passengers and are prohibited from driving at speeds exceeding 70km/h.
Regulations also require probationary motorcyclists to display “P” plates on the front and back of their vehicles.
In the first nine months of this year, 75 people were killed in 75 road traffic accidents across the city. There were 90 victims involved in 89 fatal crashes in 2022.