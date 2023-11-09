“It may take a while,” he said, adding the carrier would “respond accordingly in terms of capacity”.

But Goh, speaking at the airline’s Singapore headquarters, said that demand from the mainland had yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

The Singapore Airlines Group, which includes budget arm Scoot, aims to restore pre-pandemic passenger capacity within the 2024-25 financial year. CEO Goh Choon Phong on Wednesday said a major factor was whether traffic had returned and singled out appetite for outbound travel from the mainland.

Goh said the mainland had resumed its 15-day visa-free arrangement for Singaporeans travelling there in July, which had helped demand.

The airline, however, is among the global players to have recovered fastest from the pandemic.

Strong travel demand helped the group to post a record interim net profit of S$1.4 billion (US$1.03 million) on Tuesday for the six months to September 30, compared with S$927 million in the same period last year.

Singapore Airlines and Scoot carried a combined 17.4 million passengers over the six months, up 52.3 per cent year on year.

Passenger capacity for Singapore Airlines Group is expected to reach about 92 per cent of pre-pandemic levels on average in December.

Cathay Pacific and its budget carrier HK Express aim to reach 70 per cent of pre-pandemic flight capacity by the end of the year and fully restore levels by the end of 2024.

Cathay and Singapore Airlines do not have a domestic market.

Goh said his company’s low-cost arm Scoot was the “right model” for the mainland market, which covered 80 per cent of the 23 destinations both Singapore carriers serviced there.

The group flew to 25 destinations on the mainland before the pandemic hit.

Leslie Thng, CEO of Scoot, said the habits of mainland customers had changed in the wake of the pandemic, with less large group trips and more smaller ones, as well as an uptick in solo travellers.

“The market has evolved,” he said.

Thng added his team was working on engaging mainland travellers differently, such as through business-to-consumer initiatives and targeting smaller groups “to entice them to travel to this part of the world”.

Singapore Airlines is resuming services to more cities on the mainland, including to Chongqing, Chengdu, Shenzhen and Xiamen this month.

Scoot will also restart services to Kunming and Changsha from this month.

Singapore-based independent aviation analyst Brendan Sobie said travel demand from the mainland to Southeast Asia had weakened after the eight-day “golden week” national holiday on October 1, with group visits in particular failing to recover.

He said Chinese visitor arrivals at Singapore’s Changi Airport had recovered to 69 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in September.

Before the pandemic, the mainland was Singapore’s largest market in terms of visitor arrivals.

“It is unclear when this critical market will fully recover, whether what we are seeing now is temporary or permanent,” he said. “But the short term outlook isn’t that bright.”

Scoot will double its services to Hong Kong in December to meet holiday demand, before dropping to additional twice-a-week flights on top of its daily services until February next year.

Goh said Hong Kong remained an important market, with Singapore Airlines adding a sixth service in August next year, which will take it back to pre-pandemic levels.

“The fact that we are adding capacity reflects our assessment of the demand growth during that period,” he said.

Goh was speaking as the carrier prepared to host the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines (AAPA) Assembly of Presidents in Singapore on Thursday and Friday.

The AAPA, which has 14 members, is the trade association for scheduled international carriers based in the Asia-Pacific region.

Singapore Airlines on Tuesday said that “heightened geopolitical risks and macroeconomic uncertainties” would continue to be problems for the industry.

Goh admitted the industry faced high oil prices and inflation as it struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels.

But his airline had introduced changes to its services and product as well as cost management to remain a leader, he said.

“We want to put ourselves on a stronger foundation, so that we can do better at any point in time,” Goh said. “I think that is what is important.”