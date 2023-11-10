Twelve primary pupils on a school trip were hospitalised on Friday after a collision between their bus and a truck in Hong Kong.

Police said that the school bus driver also suffered minor injuries to his face in the accident, which took place on Nam On Lane in Shau Kei Wan at around 8.30am.

The 44-year-old was treated at the scene and did not require a transfer to hospital, according to a spokesman for the force.

Vice principal Tai Ka-lee of the Church of Christ in China Kei Wan Primary School (Aldrich Bay) said more than 50 pupils and four teachers were on board the bus at the time of the accident.