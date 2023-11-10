12 Hong Kong primary pupils taken to hospital after collision involving school bus and truck
- Bus driver, 44, suffers minor facial injuries in accident on Nam On Lane in Shau Kei Wan
- Vehicle was carrying more than 50 children and four teachers, according to school vice principal
Twelve primary pupils on a school trip were hospitalised on Friday after a collision between their bus and a truck in Hong Kong.
Police said that the school bus driver also suffered minor injuries to his face in the accident, which took place on Nam On Lane in Shau Kei Wan at around 8.30am.
The 44-year-old was treated at the scene and did not require a transfer to hospital, according to a spokesman for the force.
Vice principal Tai Ka-lee of the Church of Christ in China Kei Wan Primary School (Aldrich Bay) said more than 50 pupils and four teachers were on board the bus at the time of the accident.
She added that after an initial assessment, 12 schoolchildren, aged eight or nine, were taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan.
One of the pupils sustained a minor scratch to her face, according to Tai. The others had no external injuries but were sent to hospital as a precautionary measure.
All 12 pupils were discharged from hospital before lunchtime, she said.
In another incident, police arrested a motorist on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after his Tesla slammed into two parked vehicles on Kong Pui Street in Sha Tin at 4.44am.
The white Tesla rammed into a Mercedes-Benz before it continued to move forward and hit the back of a stationary truck.
The Mercedes-Benz then slid forward and slammed into a parked taxi.
The Tesla suffered extensive damage to its front. No casualties were reported.
According to the force, the Tesla driver, 60, failed a breathalyser test and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
In a separate accident, a 59-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei after a taxi knocked him unconscious at the junction of Argyle Street and Reclamation Street in Mong Kok soon after 4am.
Police arrested the 61-year-old taxi driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.