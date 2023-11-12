Hong Kong minibus driver arrested after knocking down woman who later died
- Minibus driver, 75, arrested for dangerous driving causing death after vehicle hits woman in San Po Kong
- Woman, 58, was reportedly knocked down while crossing road and sustained fatal injuries
Hong Kong police arrested an elderly minibus driver after he allegedly hit a pedestrian who later died in Kowloon on Sunday morning.
The force received a report at 7am that the 75-year-old driver operating along route 111 travelling from Po Lam to San Po Kong hit the woman near Choi Yee Lane at 242 Choi Hung Road in San Po Kong.
The 58-year-old woman was reportedly knocked down while she was crossing the road and sustained serious multiple injuries.
Paramedics were called soon after, and they pronounced dead at the scene at 7.12am.
Hong Kong minibus driver arrested after vehicle fatally knocks down elderly woman
The driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and was detained for questioning.
His vehicle was towed to the Kowloon Bay Vehicle Detention and Examination Centre.
The force’s Kowloon East special investigation traffic team is handling the case.