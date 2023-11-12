Hong Kong minibus driver arrested after knocking down woman who later died

Hong Kong police arrested an elderly minibus driver after he allegedly hit a pedestrian who later died in Kowloon on Sunday morning.

The force received a report at 7am that the 75-year-old driver operating along route 111 travelling from Po Lam to San Po Kong hit the woman near Choi Yee Lane at 242 Choi Hung Road in San Po Kong.

The force’s Kowloon East special investigation traffic team is handling the case. Photo: Facebook/ Paul Ng

The 58-year-old woman was reportedly knocked down while she was crossing the road and sustained serious multiple injuries.