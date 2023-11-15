Train services along Hong Kong’s Tseung Kwan O line have been disrupted over an obstruction caused by floodwater on the tracks near Quarry Bay MTR station, according to the city’s rail giant.

The MTR Corporation issued a notice at 2.36pm saying services between North Point and Tiu Keng Leng stations had been suspended.

Trains are running at six-minute intervals between Tiu Keng Leng and Po Lam stations and at 12-minute intervals between Tseung Kwan O and Lohas Park stations, according to the rail operator.

The MTR Corp said passengers heading to North Point and Quarry Bay stations should consider using the Island line, while those making their way to Yau Tong station should opt for the Kwun Tong line instead.