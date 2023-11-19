Hong Kong minibus driver, 75, dies after his parked vehicle slides forward, fatally striking him
- Minibus slid down Sheung Wo Street and hit driver, trapping him under vehicle, police say
- Firefighters freed the man from minibus before rushing him to Kwong Wah Hospital
A 75-year-old minibus driver has died after the vehicle he had parked slid forward and struck him in Hong Kong’s Hung Hong district.
Police on Sunday said the man had parked the minibus at Sheung Wo Street at about 10.45pm on Saturday night, but the vehicle had “suddenly skidded forward” and hit a taxi.
The minibus continued its slide down the street and crashed into the driver, trapping him under the vehicle.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the vehicle to slide.
Firefighters eventually freed the man, who was unconscious, before rushing him to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Police said the driver had sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead at 11.28pm.
The force added its special investigation team of the Kowloon West traffic unit was investigating the incident and called for any witnesses to come forward with information.
Earlier on Saturday, 14 people were injured after a coach mounted the pavement and crashed into the entrance of a funeral parlour in North Point.
The force said the driver had lost control while changing lanes, with the bus then crashing into a truck before hitting the funeral parlour.
In December 2018, a 19-seater school bus rolled down a hill in North Point, killing five people and injuring 10 others, including the bus driver.
14 people injured after Hong Kong coach mounts pavement, crashes into funeral home
The accident occurred after the driver parked the bus on a roadside. As he closed the door, the bus began rolling downhill across King’s Road and collided with a group of pedestrians on the pavement, before crashing into a shop in Hei Wo Street, about 100 metres away from its original parking spot.
Earlier this month, a 72-year-old taxi driver died after he passed out behind the wheel and hit a kerb outside Cheung Tsing Tunnel.
In October, a 71-year-old driver died and four people were injured, including a mother and two of her children, when a taxi crashed into another near Hong Kong Disneyland on Lantau Island.