A 75-year-old minibus driver has died after the vehicle he had parked slid forward and struck him in Hong Kong’s Hung Hong district.

Police on Sunday said the man had parked the minibus at Sheung Wo Street at about 10.45pm on Saturday night, but the vehicle had “suddenly skidded forward” and hit a taxi.

The minibus continued its slide down the street and crashed into the driver, trapping him under the vehicle.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the vehicle to slide.

The driver was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Warton Li

Firefighters eventually freed the man, who was unconscious, before rushing him to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Police said the driver had sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead at 11.28pm.