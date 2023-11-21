“We want the government to openly say whether civil servants are allowed to do such things,” said Wong, whose association is among 17 groups behind the prospective strike. “If they say ‘yes’ then we can disregard the laws together.”

Taxi drivers had also demanded a clarification from Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki regarding the legality of civil servants using Uber, an issue that had prompted complaints in the industry, Wong added.

Wong Yue-ting, chairman of the Hong Kong Tele-call Taxi Association, said the demonstration would take place during non-peak hours and aimed to draw attention to the government’s lack of action against the app-based services, particularly Uber.

As many as 1,000 taxi drivers will join a potential strike on Wednesday to protest against government inaction on illegal ride-hailing services if authorities refuse to meet their demands in a coming meeting, industry leaders have warned.

Wong added a decision on whether to stage a strike would be made on Tuesday afternoon, based on the government’s response to the groups’ demands.

“We are not acting against the public, but those who are shielding those vehicles,” he said.

Chow Kwok-keung, chairman of the Hong Kong Taxi and Public Light Bus Association, said the industry would meet transport authorities on Tuesday.

“We will of course keep an eye on whether the government will change their attitude and work with us to boost the industry,” he said.

He estimated more than 1,000 taxis would join the demonstration if authorities refused to meet their demands, such as raising taxi fares which he said had only increased twice over the past nine years.

The industrial action would take place during non-rush hours from 11am to 2pm to minimise disruption to the general public.

Wong said a demerit points scheme proposed by the government had also played a role in inspiring drivers to take action.

Under the scheme, cabbies will receive demerit points for overcharging passengers, refusing hires and engaging in other forms of misconduct. The accumulation of 15 or more points within two years will result in a suspension.

The taxi industry has long expressed frustrations over what it describes as government inaction in cracking down on ride-hailing platforms, with drivers saying the app-based services have had a significant impact on their business.

Wong said the strike was not intended as an adversarial move but rather as a means to voice industry concerns and seek a resolution.

The Transport and Logistics Bureau said the government hoped to work with the taxi industry in a rational and pragmatic manner to address the issues together.

A bureau spokesman said the Transport Department had reached out to relevant groups to arrange a meeting.

The bureau also said it had been monitoring taxi drivers’ work environment and had previously proposed various measures, including the introduction of premium taxi fleets, stricter penalties for illegal taxi services and the implementation of the demerit points system.

These proposals were submitted to the Legislative Council in July. The demerits points bill is currently undergoing legislative scrutiny.

Additional reporting by Fiona Chow