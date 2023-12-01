Eleven people were sent to hospital with minor injuries after a minibus and double-decker bus collided near a park in Hong Kong on Friday.

The crash outside Sung Wong Toi Garden on Ma Tau Chung Road in Kowloon City occurred at around 7.24am, according to police.

Several passengers sustained minor injuries. Photo: Facebook /Bosco Chu

The red minibus rammed into the back of the KMB double-decker while approaching traffic lights.