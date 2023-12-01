11 hurt in collision between minibus and KMB double-decker near park in Hong Kong
- Vehicles collided outside Sung Wong Toi Garden on Ma Tau Chung Road in Kowloon City at around 7.24am
- Six men and five women sent to hospitals in Yau Ma Tei with minor injuries
Eleven people were sent to hospital with minor injuries after a minibus and double-decker bus collided near a park in Hong Kong on Friday.
The crash outside Sung Wong Toi Garden on Ma Tau Chung Road in Kowloon City occurred at around 7.24am, according to police.
The red minibus rammed into the back of the KMB double-decker while approaching traffic lights.
The minibus windscreen was smashed in the crash and the front was also damaged. The rear of the double-decker sustained some minor damage.
Hong Kong police investigate minibus crash that killed 73-year-old driver
A police spokesman said six men and five women were injured.
“All of them suffered minor injuries and they were conscious while being sent to hospital,” he said.
Seven were sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. The other four were taken to Kwong Wah Hospital, also in Yau Ma Tei.
Officers from the Kowloon West traffic unit are investigating the cause of the crash.