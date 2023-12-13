“Our main target is not to make the queues completely vanish, but rather to try and put them at an acceptable level,” assistant commissioner for Transport Department Leung Sai-ho said.

The new toll calculation was part of the department’s efforts to ease the overall traffic congestion in both morning and evening rush hours, alongside implementing the HKeToll electronic payment system that was launched earlier this year to save time for drivers.

The Transport Department on Wednesday said the second stage of time-varying tolls for the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, Eastern Harbour Tunnel and Western Harbour Tunnel would come into effect from 5am on December 17, with private car drivers and motorcyclists paying charges at different rates depending on the time of the day.

Traffic queues at two major cross-harbour tunnels in Hong Kong are expected to shrink by up to 1km after the further increase of tolls during peak hours starting on Sunday, transport authorities have said.

Phase one of the adjustment took effect on August 2, when tolls were raised at the Western crossing, and cut for the two busier tunnels.

Leung said the goal of the revamped tolls was to minimise the impact of the traffic jams at the tunnels, as long queues sometimes affected vehicles which were not crossing the harbour.

Commissioner for Transport Angela Lee Chung-yan estimated traffic queues at the Eastern tunnel would be shortened by 0.5km, and 1km at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel following the implementation of the revamped tolls.

“We will monitor the changes closely, but it will take a while for the traffic to stabilise,” she said, adding drivers would develop a pattern for their preferred tunnels based on the day-to-day road situation.

Department chief engineer for transport planning Stephen Lee Hoo-tin reminded drivers that the time of entering a tunnel and the payable fee would be instantly reflected on the “HKeMobility” mobile application and displayed at toll points set up right before the entrance.

Lee said more than 92 per cent of vehicles had installed HKeToll, while the system was capable of handling more than 280,000 cars per hour for all seven tunnels in the city.

Traffic congestion is expected to be eased by up to 1km following the implementation of the time-varying tolls. Photo: Dickson Lee

Under the second-phase toll revision, all three tunnels will charge private cars HK$30 (US$3.84) between 10.15am and 4.30pm and HK$20 between 7pm and 7.30am the following day.

But during the 7.30am to 10.15am and 4.30pm to 7pm peak hours, the toll for private cars at the Western Harbour Tunnel will be increased or decreased by HK$2 every two minutes when transitioning to peak-hour or non-peak-hour periods until they reach the maximum rate of HK$60.

Over the same period at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and Eastern Harbour Tunnel, private cars are set to be charged incrementally until they reach the maximum rate of HK$40 for peak hours.

Motorcyclists will be charged with similar calculation methods but at a maximum rate of HK$16 for peak hours.

During public holidays, private cars will have to pay between HK$20 and HK$25 at all three crossings. Taxis and goods vehicles will be charged HK$25 and HK$50 respectively at the three crossings at all times.

Under the first phase, tolls for private cars using the Western Harbour Tunnel were cut from HK$75 to HK$60, while charges for the Eastern Harbour Tunnel and Cross-Harbour Tunnel increased to HK$30 from HK$25 and HK$20, respectively. Taxis are charged HK$25 at all three crossings.