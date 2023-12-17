The HK Public-light Bus Owner and Driver Association said eight of the privately run red-topped minibus routes raised their prices from between 8 and 43 per cent because of the toll increases.

The second stage of the toll adjustment scheme came into force at 5am on Sunday, with most commercial vehicles – such as red-topped minibuses – paying a charge of HK$50 (US$6.4) to use the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, the Eastern Harbour Tunnel and the Western Harbour Tunnel.

Minibus passengers on eight Hong Kong cross-harbour routes have been slapped with up to 43 per cent fare increases after the tolls for the three tunnels were increased as part of a plan to cut down on traffic traffic jams.

The toll charge for the minibuses was HK$10 for the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and HK$38 for the Eastern tunnel before the change.

Minibus drivers and passengers are angry over peak time toll increases at tunnels crossing the harbour. Photo: Jonathan Wong

The biggest increase was on the Wan Chai to Tsz Wan Shan route, with ticket prices jumping from HK$14 to HK$20.

Industry representatives and a minibus operator told the Post that the increased tolls added to existing problems with declining passenger numbers.

“We would not have passed on the hike to the passengers if it were not for the Transport Department which raised the tolls in the first place,” March Ip Yuk-keung, owner of Lai Shing Minibus Management, said.

Ip, who operates the route between Tsuen Wan and Causeway Bay, said he had decided to raise the cost of a one-way ticket from HK$23 to HK$29.

He added he had not increased the price for a decade, but the higher toll charge was “too much” for his company to afford.

Ip said the new toll would add about HK$4 to the cost of a ticket, and he had to generate about HK$10,000 every day, which translated to carrying about 500 passengers.

Sze Ngai-pang, who works for Ip and has driven the route for a decade, said the increased tolls for minibus were “unfair” because taxis, also categorised as public transport, were charged much less.

Sze said authorities were aware that passengers would have to shoulder the added costs, but that the department insisted on the changes.

“Some passengers would rather opt for other transport than minibuses – we are losing some regulars,” Sze, also an administrative officer of the Motor Transport Workers General Union, added.

Cheung Hon-wah, the chairman of the HK Public-light Bus Owner and Driver Association, backed Sze and said he had also heard passengers complain.

He added when ticket prices on the Wan Chai to Sai Kung route went up from HK$23 to HK$28 two weeks ago to “test the water”, he heard passengers grumble about the increased toll charges being passed on to them.

Cheung said the government move also reduced the likelihood of drivers getting a pay rise.

Christine Cheung, in her late 20s, said she used the minibus from Causeway Bay to Tsuen Wan on a fairly regular basis.

She explained she could cut her commute time in half compared with travel on the MTR, which took about 40 minutes.

She said minibus travellers were “helpless” as they could only “take it or leave it” because the toll charges were out of their control.

“It is an issue of supply and demand. The only option left for me is to pay extra as I choose to take the ride,” she said.

But she added the increased fares would not stop her from using the minibus service.

The department on Wednesday said it expected the toll changes would cut traffic congestion during the morning and evening rush hours.

It added some drivers would avoid crossing the harbour during peak hours, as the second stage of the toll adjustment plan would also levy varying rates on private cars and motorcycles depending on the time of day.

Phase one of the toll changes came into force on August 2 when tolls were lowered at the Western Harbour Tunnel and increased at the two busier tunnels.