Ringo Lee Yiu-pui, the honorary life president of the Hong Kong Automobile Association, said that it took him seven minutes to travel through the Cross-Harbour Tunnel to Wan Chai at around 7.30am, three minutes faster than previous Monday commutes.

Traffic flowed smoothly on the first working day for the second phase of the toll adjustment scheme, under which private cars using the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, the Eastern Harbour Tunnel and the Western Harbour Tunnel pay varying charges depending on the time of day, according to transport officials.

Driving through Hong Kong’s busiest cross-harbour tunnel took less time during the morning peak hours, motorists said on Monday, after tolls were further adjusted at the three crossings to ease traffic jams.

“The traffic this morning was relatively smooth and acceptable given the Cross-Harbour Tunnel used to be the cheapest and most congested one,” Lee said.

Private cars are charged up to HK$60 at the Western Harbour Tunnel. Photo: Jelly Tse

Wong Lik-kei, 38, an investment banker who drove from Tai Po to Central for work using the Cross-Harbour Tunnel at 8.30am, said it was about 10 minutes faster than usual weekdays.

“Heavy traffic only started to appear as I approached the tunnel at around 8.30am,” Wong said. “During previous weekdays, the queue extended all the way to the footbridge of Oi Man Estate. It didn’t happen this morning.

“I find the situation acceptable. After all, it is simply a matter of paying for convenience with money.”

Under the new toll arrangement in effect since Sunday, private cars will be charged up to HK$40 (US$5) at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and the Eastern Harbour Tunnel during peak hours from 7.30am to 10.15am and from 4.30pm to 7pm between Mondays and Saturdays. At the Western Harbour Tunnel, charges can reach up to HK$60.

The fees will progressively increase by HK$2 every two minutes from a peak-hour slot up to the maximum amount. The opposite arrangement will occur for off-peak periods.

All three tunnels charge HK$30 for private cars for the period between 10.15am and 4.30pm and HK$20 for the off-peak hours between 7pm and 7.30am the next day.

The second stage of the new toll arrangement entered into effect on Sunday. Photo: Jelly Tse

Phase one of the toll changes came into force on August 2 when tolls were lowered at the Western Harbour Tunnel and increased at the two busier tunnels.

Lee from the Automobile Association left Wan Chai at around 8.30am and headed to Tsuen Wan via the most expensive cross-harbour link in the city.

“After exiting the tunnel, I saw a long queue at the Kowloon entrance [of the Western Harbour Tunnel],” he said. “To me, that was a sign that some traffic from the Cross-Harbour Tunnel was diverted to the Western Harbour Tunnel due to the new time-varying toll arrangement.”

He urged motorists to prioritise safety and refrain from suddenly slowing down or speeding up to take advantage of the progressive toll arrangement during peak hours.

“If drivers want to save money, they should consider travelling during non-peak hours,” Lee said. “If it is necessary to pass through the tunnel during peak hours, they should not be too concerned about the minor fluctuations of HK$2.”

Transport minister Lam Sai-hung visited the Western Harbour Tunnel in the morning and said there were no significant traffic congestion or disruptions up to 8am in the three tunnels.

“We observe how the time-varying toll system works and the toll fee display screens are functioning properly,” he said.

“Our colleagues from the Transport Department and I will also inspect the afternoon operations and monitor the situation for future cross-harbour tunnel crossings.”