“We asked the tunnel operator to immediately investigate this so-called human error, and primary investigation showed that someone had interfered with the computer system resulting in erroneous charges,” he said.

Acting chief executive Eric Chan Kwok-ki told a press briefing on Tuesday that an inquiry revealed the overcharging was caused by “human error”, which a tunnel employee using a previous system instead of the new one was behind.

Hong Kong police have been tasked with investigating whether a Western Harbour Tunnel toll collection incident that resulted in thousands of motorists being charged extra was intentional, a top official has said.

“We suspect someone tampered with the computer without reason, I believe this is not a technical error.”

Eric Chan says he believes the incident was not caused by a technical error. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Chan also said that the government had asked police to follow up on the incident, stressing the force would press charges and severely punish those found to have tampered with or deliberately damaged the system.

Police said the cyber security and technology crime bureau was investigating the case.

More than 4,700 motorists driving through the Western Harbour Tunnel between 10.02am and 11.04am were charged extra on Monday, the first working day of phase two of new time-adjusted tolls.

Chan, the chief secretary, said that operations had resumed normally after the incident, with the tunnel operator refunding all overcharged drivers.

On a recent spate of technical errors at various government departments, including the system failure that briefly interrupted the district council poll on December 10, Chan said the latest incident was caused by human interference rather than a computer glitch.

Police will investigate whether the incident was intentional. Photo: Warton Li

Commissioner for Transport Angela Lee Chung-yan on Monday apologised for the error and pledged to strengthen internal monitoring.

The Transport Department introduced the toll adjustment scheme, under which private cars using the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, the Eastern Harbour Tunnel and the Western Harbour Tunnel pay varying charges depending on the time of day, in a bid to ease traffic congestion.

Lawmaker Gary Zhang Xinyu told a radio show on Tuesday that driving from West Kowloon to Hong Kong Island via the Western crossing at 10.22am cost him HK$60 (US$7.70) when he was supposed to pay HK$52.

He called the error “disappointing”, saying management issues could be involved.

“There should be a high-level authorisation and a set of agreed procedures every time a change in the charging scheme is involved,” he said. “Why was it possible to adjust the charging scheme without the Transport Department’s knowledge?

“It is necessary to find out whether there are loopholes in the process itself.”

Time-varying tolls have been introduced at the three cross-harbour tunnels in a bid to ease traffic congestion. Photo: Jelly Tse

Zhang said he received a refund of HK$60 instead of the extra HK$8 he was charged, adding the system requested a new payment of HK$52.

He expressed concerns that some drivers might be unaware of the refund and the newly requested payment, which might be treated as an overdue one.

Zhang said the incident might have affected people’s confidence in the system, urging the contractor to disclose its investigation and explain it to the public.

He added a mechanism triggering warnings and penalties in case of unsatisfactory performance was supposed to be included in the contract with the service provider, stressing the incident might reflect the government’s “insufficient” gatekeeping of the process.