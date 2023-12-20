A 200-strong fleet of electric taxis is set to hit Hong Kong roads by March after an industry body signed a deal with the world’s biggest e-vehicle maker as part of a government-backed drive to introduce 3,000 such cabs in less than four years.

Hong Kong Tele-call Taxi Association chairman Wong Yu-ting, who signed the deal with Shenzhen-based BYD on Wednesday, said the manufacturer was chosen because of the car model’s suitability for Hong Kong and the company’s more than a decade’s experience of cab production.

“We’ll also consider other brands,” he said. “It will depend on the suitability and price. We’re looking to have 3,000 or more electric taxis - the best case scenario will be having multiple makers.”

Wong said the BYD vehicles stood out because of their size and because their boots could fit four large suitcases and two small ones – a capacity previously unavailable in Hong Kong.