“We are not slow at all compared to major airports around the world,” Steven Yiu Siu-chung, the authority’s executive director of airport operations, said.

The news came as the Airport Authority on Wednesday predicted the aviation economy would return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year at the earliest.

Hong Kong’s airport is bracing itself for a Christmas rush, with more than 1,000 flights and up to 160,000 passengers every day over the Christmas and New Year holidays – a post-Covid-19 pandemic high.

He added the airport had reached 80 per cent of air traffic levels and that it would “take time to recover the remaining 20 per cent … but that’s not unique to Hong Kong”.

Passenger numbers at Hong Kong’s airport are expected to hit a post-pandemic high over the festive season rush. Photo: Sam Tsang

“That depends on whether there are enough aircraft, pilots and cabin crew, aspects which airlines worldwide are actively addressing by enhancing aircraft maintenance and training pilots to increase the supply,” Yiu explained.

The airport at present handles about 960 flights and more than 150,000 passengers every day, about 80 per cent and 75 per cent of pre-pandemic level respectively.

The number of daily flights is expected to exceed 1,000, including 760 passenger flights, over the festive season.

Passenger numbers may also reach 160,000 on peak days.

Yiu added that the most popular destination for travellers from the city was Taipei, with an average of 70 flights a day, followed by Shanghai and Bangkok, with about 50 flights a day.

The Airport Authority, which runs Hong Kong International Airport, earlier predicted that passenger traffic would return to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, with full recovery by the end of 2024.

The city’s airport handled 3.8 million passengers in November, 76 per cent of the level recorded in the same month in 2019.

Yiu said the labour importation scheme for the aviation industry, launched by the government in July to tackle a staffing shortage, had also contributed to the increased service resumption.

The authority has applied to bring in 6,300 staff, part of a wider effort to bring in 20,000 workers from elsewhere.

Yiu said they had already hired 1,000 people who were expected to arrive in the city over the next few months.

The airport has 60,000 staff at present, 18,000 down on the 78,000 employed before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airport will need to hire another another 9,000 staff to reach its target of 69,000 by the end of next year, when the airport’s third runway system is expected to be operational.

Stanley Hui Hon-chung, the chief executive of Greater Bay Airlines, told the Post that the downsizing of the aviation industry over the pandemic had caused” far-reaching consequences”.

He added the recruitment of talent would continue to be a problem next year.

Hui said that foreign pilots in Hong Kong who were laid off during the pandemic had returned home and taken other jobs.

“Attracting them to return to work in Hong Kong is practically impossible,” he said.

The carrier has set its sights on adding Shanghai and Beijing to its network next year and plans to add six more aircraft, which would take the total to 10 by the end of next year.

Hui said, despite recruitment difficulties, he remained confident in the city’s continuation as an international aviation centre.