Hongkongers aged 60 or above will need to apply for personalised transport cards starting in August next year to keep benefiting from elderly concessionary fares, as the government steps up efforts to combat misuse.

Authorities on Thursday said that only JoyYou card holders could enjoy the HK$2 (26 US cents) fare subsidy scheme from August 25, while anonymous elderly and ordinary personalised Octopus cards would be phased out on the same day.

The government’s move is the latest in efforts to tackle abuse of the scheme, which earlier had its financial stability questioned by politicians and economists.

The HK$2 scheme was first introduced in 2012. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

Under the scheme first introduced in 2012, passengers aged 60 and above, as well as eligible people with disabilities, can travel on the MTR, franchised buses, ferries, trams, kaito private ferries and red and green minibuses at the concessionary rate.