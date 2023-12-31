Hong Kong authorities have demanded flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways investigate how a passenger, reportedly without a boarding pass, managed to get on a plane scheduled to fly from Tokyo to the city.

The Civil Aviation Department issued the request on Sunday, with Cathay Pacific confirming the “unauthorised access during the boarding” of its aircraft at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, which took place on Thursday. The flight did not take off with the passenger on board, according to the carrier.

“We have requested the company to follow up with appropriate means and investigate the incident, as well as submit a report to the department,” a spokeswoman for the department said in a reply to media.

According to press reports, the incident involved a female passenger who was frequently trying to change seats and unable to show her boarding pass or passport. She was reportedly holding a white plastic bag and had covered her face with her hair.