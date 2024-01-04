Authorities also promised to better coordinate transport arrangements ahead of any future large events so visitors could go home more easily.

A day after the transport woes, the Hong Kong government said it hoped to negotiate with its mainland counterpart over extending the operating hours of checkpoints connected to rail services and adding more that offered round-the-clock services.

The chaos that arose when thousands of mainland Chinese tourists tried to head home after watching New Year’s Eve fireworks in Hong Kong only to be delayed or stranded at the border has sparked calls for better connectivity.

The Post takes a look at what hurdles Hong Kong might face in facilitating night owl border crossings, and what such arrangements might hold for the city’s economy.

1. Why are authorities seeking to extend the checkpoints’ operating times?

About 26,000 visitors descended on the Lok Ma Chau control point connecting Shenzhen’s Huanggang after watching the fireworks.

The next day, No 2 official Eric Chan Kwok-ki said authorities would hold talks with their mainland counterparts to extend operating hours of some checkpoints served by trains and increase the number of round-the-clock border access points in the long run.

Transport minister Lam Sai-hung said the government planned to extend operating hours at the Lo Wu and the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line-Shenzhen’s Futian checkpoints linked to the East Rail line during certain festive periods to take advantage of the passenger capacity provided by mass transit.

Starry Lee Wai-king, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, China’s top legislative body, said she had proposed to Beijing that it introduce 24-hour clearance services at the Shenzhen Bay and Heung Yuen Wai control points.

2. Which checkpoints are open round the clock?

There are 14 control points in the city and four of them are open 24 hours. They are the Hong Kong International Airport, Lok Ma Chau that connects Shenzhen’s Huanggang, Macau Ferry Terminal in Sheung Wan and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

Lok Ma Chau-Huanggang is the only control point that allows visitors to cross the border to and from Shenzhen at any time.

Alternatively, the mega bridge is another option for visitors to travel between Shenzhen and Hong Kong via Zhuhai, although it involves a long detour.

Northbound visitors wait at Sheung Shui MTR station after New Year’s Eve celebrations. Photo: Xiaohongshu/ 阿戚阿7

3. Which mainland authorities are involved in the operating hours?

Expanding cross-border services requires Beijing’s approval and collaboration with Guangdong and Shenzhen’s authorities.

Earlier, the National National Development and Reform Commission, which is the state planning agency, revealed a plan to add more 24-hour checkpoints with Hong Kong to boost the appeal of the Greater Bay Area to businesses.

Immigration and customs arrangements at border checkpoints concern the Ministry of Public Security and the General Administration of Customs at the ministerial level respectively, as well as the corresponding provincial departments.

Hong Kong policies are also overseen by the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing.

The Post has contacted the Guangdong provincial government spokesman’s office for comments.

Legislator Michael Tien Puk-sun, a former National People’s Congress deputy, said one obstacle to introducing longer service hours at certain checkpoints was the transport arrangements on the Shenzhen side, which would involve the municipal authorities.

“Think about it – will we have enough connecting coaches serving 24 hours as well?” he said. “Will they keep running with only a couple of passengers on each coach?”

4. Is it time to extend service hours and add more 24-hour checkpoints?

Gary Ng Cheuk-yan, senior economist at Natixis, said introducing more 24-hour checkpoints would likely cause a “net loss” of consumption in Hong Kong in the short term.

The convenience would lead to even more Hongkongers crossing the border to spend, he warned. But if Hong Kong managed to deliver a holistic plan to lure tourists back, such convenience might compel more mainland visitors to head south for leisure and shopping in the years to come, he added.

Some economists said southbound mainland travellers would take advantage of the convenient border crossing by staying in Shenzhen instead of Hong Kong where hotel accommodation was more expensive. This defeated the city’s goal of encouraging them to stay longer in Hong Kong and spend.