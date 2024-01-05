Hong Kong driver escapes unscathed after dump truck topples over and spills concrete debris onto highway
- Footage shared online shows dump truck wobbling as it travels along Tsing Sha Highway, before toppling and spilling debris onto two lanes
- Police appealing for information about separate accident after 44-year-old learner motorcyclist killed when his bike rammed into iron pole
A Hong Kong driver escaped unscathed on Friday morning after his dump truck toppled over and scattered concrete debris onto a highway, with the incident disrupting traffic along the route for more than two hours.
The crash happened near Nam Wan Tunnel on Tsing Sha Highway in Tsing Yi at around 8.52am, police said.
A force spokesman said the out-of-control truck had toppled over and slid down the two New Territories-bound lanes of the highway, adding that the 53-year-old truck driver had been uninjured.
Footage posted online shows the truck wobbling as it travels down the highway, before toppling onto its left side and coming to a halt after skidding for several moments.
An image circulating on social media also showed concrete debris scattered across the highway’s first and second lanes.
The Transport Department said sections of the highway had been closed off because of the accident, with only the fast lane available for travel and traffic remaining busy as of 11.26am.
Officers from the New Territories South traffic unit are investigating the incident.
Separately, police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after a learner motorcyclist was killed on Thursday night when his bike rammed into an iron pole in Ho Man Tin.
The driver, a 44-year-old man, was travelling down Sheung Shing Street when he crashed at around 9.10pm.
“When approaching near 80 Sheung Shing Street, [the bike] reportedly rammed into an iron pole at the roadside,” police said.
The rider was unconscious when he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei and later died there at 11.28pm.
Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact officers at 3661 9023.
In the first 11 months of last year, 92 people were killed in 92 road traffic accidents across the city. There were 90 victims involved in 89 fatal crashes in 2022.