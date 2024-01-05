A Hong Kong driver escaped unscathed on Friday morning after his dump truck toppled over and scattered concrete debris onto a highway, with the incident disrupting traffic along the route for more than two hours.

The crash happened near Nam Wan Tunnel on Tsing Sha Highway in Tsing Yi at around 8.52am, police said.

A force spokesman said the out-of-control truck had toppled over and slid down the two New Territories-bound lanes of the highway, adding that the 53-year-old truck driver had been uninjured.

Footage posted online shows the truck wobbling as it travels down the highway, before toppling onto its left side and coming to a halt after skidding for several moments.