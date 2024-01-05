“If the commissioner reasonably believes that approving a particular application will be contrary to the interests of national security, or is likely to threaten public safety or prejudice the maintenance of public order, the application shall be rejected,” the new guidelines state.

Commissioner for Transport Angela Lee Chung-yan on Friday said she would personally review any applications from media outlets to access the government’s vehicle registry to determine whether the “benefits to public interest outweighed the owner’s rights to privacy”.

Journalists will need permission from Hong Kong’s transport commissioner to access the personal information of vehicle owners, with authorities saying applications might be rejected on national security grounds or due to a lack of public interest.

Last June, the Court of Final Appeal ruled in favour of freelance producer Bao Choy Yuk-ling and said that journalistic work was a valid reason for accessing official records, with the data used for a documentary critical of police action during the 2019 anti-government protests.

Commissioner for Transport Angela Lee says she will personally review applications from media outlets to access the vehicle registry. Photo: Jelly Tse

But media outlets from Monday would only be allowed to file applications to access data such as motorists’ names and addresses under “exceptional circumstances”.

Commissioner Lee added that her department could consult other government bodies during the review process, but stopped short of saying how long it could take to approve an application.

“Journalists, or people from other industries accessing the data, will have to file a written submission detailing the purpose of obtaining the data, how the data will be used and publicised, and the measures taken by the applicant to ensure the privacy of the vehicle owner is not invaded,” she said. “They also have to declare that they have no alternative ways of obtaining the information.”

She said there were no “one-size-fits-all” criteria for weighing “public interest” against vehicle owners’ right to privacy, adding that the government would consider applications on a case-by-case basis.

The guidelines also allow vehicle owners, or those with written consent from the person, to apply through normal channels if they are selling the vehicle, making an insurance or compensation claim, or taking part in related legal proceedings.

Other reasons include filing an application for the sake of recovery fees or loan payments, as well as seeking permission to move a vehicle found trespassing on private land.

The shake-up is part of a series of digitalisation initiatives announced by the department that allow drivers and vehicle owners to renew and apply for licences online.

The commissioner said the department had begun the reforms in light of Choy’s legal case. The current system no longer included the “other traffic and transport-related matters” that the freelancer had used to access the registry.

Hong Kong journalist Bao Choy stands outside the city’s top court in June of last year after winning her final appeal. Photo: Elson Li

Choy, formerly with public broadcaster RTHK, was fined HK$6,000 (US$766) in April 2021 after she was accused of knowingly making false statements to the department over her use of its car registration database.

A magistrate had found her guilty after rejecting journalism as justification for the searches, a ruling that sparked concerns about press freedom in the city.

A High Court judge dismissed her appeal after finding the personal data in the registry was never intended to be used for such purposes, but the city’s top court last year found it objectively preferable to include serious investigative journalism among the wide range of justifications.

Assistant Commissioner for Transport Candy Kwok Wai-ying on Friday said: “The court verdict stated that the personal data on the registry involved privacy rights, and the transport commissioner has the responsibility to manage the data and lower the risk of exposing the data to abuse.

“The department must ensure that access to the data fulfils the purpose of the database and is obtained lawfully and appropriately.”

The department has blocked all online applications to access the registry until Monday.