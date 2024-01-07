“We have taken measures to ensure Cathay Pacific’s flights will operate normally for the coming Chinese New Year travel peak,” said Ronald Lam Siu-por, CEO of the group, in a statement.

The airline on Sunday said it would cancel on average 12 flights per day during the period and merge them with others to avoid disruptions during the Lunar New Year holiday. The changes will mostly affect routes with multiple daily flights.

Hong Kong flag Cathay Pacific Airways has said it will merge flights for the rest of January and February, and compensate affected passengers after learning from recent cancellations amid concerns over a pilot shortage.

It promised to reach out to affected passengers and offer them the closest available flights or a refund.

The airline assured passengers after calling off almost 70 flights during the Christmas and New Year holidays, when it cited “higher than expected pilot absence caused by seasonal illness”.

“Hong Kong people travelling out and visitors coming to Hong Kong can be reassured that their travel will go ahead as planned,” Lam said.

Cathay Pacific pilots. The carrier says many cockpit crew were reaching their limit of 900 flying hours per year. Photo: Dickson Lee

The group said it had also reviewed flight schedules and increased pilot standby levels.

Its operations were stretched over the Christmas and New Year holidays, with 8 per cent more daily flights put on during the period, according to an internal memo seen earlier by the Post.

The memo said many pilots had worked hard throughout the year and were reaching their limit of 900 flying hours per year.

Some pilots told the Post that flight cancellations might persist due to the shortage of experienced cockpit crew, voicing safety concerns triggered by fatigue.

But the airline on Sunday said it had learned from the experience and, in addition to the short-term measures implemented, would make the necessary changes to ensure future operational stability.

It also reiterated its commitment to providing customers with more flight choices.