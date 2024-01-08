10 people hurt as Hong Kong double-decker bus crashes into kerb in Sha Tin

At least 10 people suffered minor injuries on Monday morning when a Hong Kong double-decker bus crashed into a kerb in Sha Tin.

The KMB bus mounted the road divider on Sha Tin Central Street near New Town Plaza at around 7.15am as it was heading towards Tai Wai.

Emergency services attend the scene. All the injured have been taken to Prince of Wales Hospital for treatment. Photo: Facebook/Patrick Cheng

The impact of the collision cracked the vehicle’s windscreen, while a metal railing was also dislodged from the divider.