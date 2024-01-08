10 people hurt as Hong Kong double-decker bus crashes into kerb in Sha Tin
- KMB bus slams into road divider on Sha Tin Central Street, with driver and nine passengers, including two children, taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries
- Impact of collision cracks vehicle’s windscreen, metal railing also dislodged from divider
At least 10 people suffered minor injuries on Monday morning when a Hong Kong double-decker bus crashed into a kerb in Sha Tin.
The KMB bus mounted the road divider on Sha Tin Central Street near New Town Plaza at around 7.15am as it was heading towards Tai Wai.
The impact of the collision cracked the vehicle’s windscreen, while a metal railing was also dislodged from the divider.
Firefighters attended the scene and helped rescue those on board.
The driver and nine injured passengers – four men, four women, a boy and a girl – were taken to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin for treatment.
The bus was operating route 282, a circular service connecting the plaza with Sun Tin Wai.
Some lanes were closed to traffic until 10am.
In response to inquiry an by the Post, KMB said it would cooperate with an investigation.
The company has yet to release further details about the driver involved.