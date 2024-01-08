South China Morning Post
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
A crane truck crashed down and hit two vehicles. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong KongTransport

5 injured after crane collapses onto 2 vehicles at Hong Kong construction site

  • Two vehicles hit and five injured as crane falls at construction site on Wong Chuk Hang Road in Aberdeen shortly after 11am
  • ‘A preliminary investigation showed the crane had toppled over in the site, hitting a 5.5-tonne truck and a delivery van,’ according to the force
Clifford Lo
Five people were injured after a crane truck collapsed onto two vehicles at a construction site entrance in Hong Kong on Monday.

The two vehicles were hit when the crane crashed down at the site on Wong Chuk Hang Road in Aberdeen shortly before 11am, according to police.

“A preliminary investigation showed the crane had toppled over in the site, hitting a 5.5-tonne truck and a delivery van,” a spokesman from the force said.

The incident at a construction site on Wong Chuk Hang Road in Aberdeen left five people injured. Photo: Jelly Tse

He added the driver of the van was initially trapped but later freed by emergency services.

He also said the man was among the five people injured. The others were the crane operator, a woman construction worker, and the driver and passenger of the truck.

The five suffered minor injuries and were taken to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam.

All lanes of the slip road from the Aberdeen Tunnel-bound Wong Chuk Hang Road to Grantham Hospital were closed to traffic following the incident, the Transport Department said.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

