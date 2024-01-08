5 injured after crane collapses onto 2 vehicles at Hong Kong construction site

Five people were injured after a crane truck collapsed onto two vehicles at a construction site entrance in Hong Kong on Monday.

The two vehicles were hit when the crane crashed down at the site on Wong Chuk Hang Road in Aberdeen shortly before 11am, according to police.

“A preliminary investigation showed the crane had toppled over in the site, hitting a 5.5-tonne truck and a delivery van,” a spokesman from the force said.

The incident at a construction site on Wong Chuk Hang Road in Aberdeen left five people injured. Photo: Jelly Tse

He added the driver of the van was initially trapped but later freed by emergency services.