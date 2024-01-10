“I would like to extend a sincere apology to our customers affected by recent travel disruptions,” said Alex McGowan, Cathay’s chief operations and service delivery officer. “Over the Christmas and New Year period, we underestimated the number of reserve pilots we would need.

The airline on Wednesday admitted it had underestimated the number of pilots needed to cover the Christmas and New Year holidays, and said the disruption caused was far below the standards expected by its passengers.

“Our people worked round the clock to minimise the impact and in particular I would like to thank our crew operations team, airport team, and pilots for their enormous efforts during this period.”

The airline apologised a day after the city’s leader expressed grave concerns over the latest round of short-notice flight cuts that Cathay said were in preparation for the Lunar New Year holiday. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu told the airline to tackle its capacity problems “very quickly and effectively”.

McGowan said customers should expect better from the airline.

“The disruption of this scale is far below the standard our customers have a right to expect, and far below the standard to which we hold ourselves,” he said.

“I am leading a task force to ensure we identify and resolve the underlying issues. We will ensure that we improve as a result and can deliver the high-quality services and reliability Hong Kong deserves.”

Cathay called off almost 70 flights during the Christmas and New Year holidays due to “higher-than-expected pilot absences caused by seasonal illness”.

The airline then announced on Sunday that it would cancel an average of 12 flights per day until the end of February to ensure normal operations for the Lunar New Year peak travel period.

McGowen said the cancellations peaked at 27 flights on January 7, and fewer flights would be cut in the coming weeks.

The airline cut 21 flights on Monday, and the same number on Tuesday, according to the checks by the Post.

McGowan on Wednesday said that all planned cancellations had now been made and affected customers had been contacted with alternative arrangements.

He said the remaining cuts through to the end of February had been made in advance to “assure our customers that similar last-minute disruptions will not occur”.

“We have worked hard to minimise the impact,” he said.

McGowan said that more than 96 per cent of customers affected between January 1 and February 29 had been offered alternative flight options within 24 hours of their initial departure time.