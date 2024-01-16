A police spokeswoman said an electric pump had fallen off a medium goods vehicle, causing an obstruction on the first and second lanes of the highway. She said no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred on the Kowloon-bound lanes of Tuen Mun Road near Siu Lam at around 9.23am.

A giant electric pump fell off a moving truck on a busy highway in Hong Kong on Tuesday, blocking two of four lanes and disrupting traffic for more than three hours.

Before midday, the spokeswoman said a towing car was being arranged to remove the pump.

The pump fell off a medium goods vehicle and caused an obstruction on the first and second lanes of the highway. Photo: @VRT-Vito Repair Team

Part of the Kowloon-bound lanes of Tuen Mun Road were still closed to all traffic as of 12.40pm, leaving two remaining lanes available to motorists, according to the Transport Department.

The department said five bus routes were diverted and traffic was congested, advising motorists to use alternative routes such as Castle Peak Road.

Separately, a 31-year-old passer-by died after being hit by a truck in Yuen Long on Tuesday morning.

The force said the accident happened on Shap Pat Heung Road at around 7.12am. The victim was taken unconscious to Pok Oi Hospital in the district, where he later died.

Officers from the New Territories North traffic unit are investigating the crash.

In another accident, a minibus driver, 75, was trapped and had to be freed by emergency personnel following a collision between his vehicle and a truck on the Sham Tseng section of Castle Peak Road in Tsuen Wan at 8.27am.

The truck driver, 49, complained of shoulder pain and was sent to Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan.

Police said the minibus driver had lost consciousness when he was freed, and he was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment.