Developing | Hong Kong-bound China Airlines plane makes U-turn, returns to Taipei airport after issuing emergency signal
- Taiwanese media report flight CI919 left Taipei Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday evening before issuing ‘emergency situation’ code
- Flight data shows aircraft made U-turn after a sharp drop in altitude during journey
A Hong Kong-bound China Airlines plane was forced to make a U-turn and head back to an airport in Taipei after declaring an emergency on Saturday night, according to media reports.
Taiwanese media reported that flight CI919 left Taipei Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday evening before issuing an “emergency situation” code and safely returning to the airport.
Flight data showed the aircraft started its journey at 6.06pm and landed back at the airport at 7.35pm.
The data indicated the plane made a U-turn during the flight.
About 50 minutes into the journey the aircraft maintained an altitude of 36,000 feet for six minutes, then sharply dropped to 9,975 feet over a nine-minute window.
According to a flight-tracking website, the aircraft involved in the incident is an Airbus A330. China Airlines’ fleet includes 18 such planes.
The Hong Kong International Airport listed the flight as delayed on its website as of 9.20pm.
More to follow…