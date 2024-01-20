A Hong Kong-bound China Airlines plane was forced to make a U-turn and head back to an airport in Taipei after declaring an emergency on Saturday night, according to media reports.

Taiwanese media reported that flight CI919 left Taipei Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday evening before issuing an “emergency situation” code and safely returning to the airport.

Flight data showed the aircraft started its journey at 6.06pm and landed back at the airport at 7.35pm.

The data indicated the plane made a U-turn during the flight.