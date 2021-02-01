Chinese boys walk home together hand in hand from a local junior school in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Images
China’s plans to ‘cultivate masculinity’ with more gym classes and male teachers met with outrage by gender and sexuality experts
- Ministry of Education plans criticised by groups believing they could have a disastrous impact on society, including increased domestic violence
- The call to action is a response to a top political adviser’s suggestions that described China’s young men as ‘delicate, cowardly and effeminate’
Topic | China education
Chinese boys walk home together hand in hand from a local junior school in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Images