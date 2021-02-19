A display for facial recognition and artificial intelligence at Huawei’s Bantian campus in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images A display for facial recognition and artificial intelligence at Huawei’s Bantian campus in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Biometric data collection: China is the most invasive user in the world, according to a 96-country study

  • Study by a UK-based technology firm ranked 96 countries on how extensively they use biometric data
  • China scores worst for biometric data collection and handling, with a lack of safeguards for its use by public authorities and private employers cited 

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:15am, 19 Feb, 2021

