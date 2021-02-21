Rui Chen, chairman and CEO of Bilibili, has been labelled a “Buddhist entrepreneur”. Photo: Bloomberg
The burned-out Chinese tech workers becoming ‘Buddhist entrepreneurs’ in a bid for work-life balance
- Not everyone working in China’s tough tech industry subscribes to its hectic work schedule, with some deciding to adopt a more relaxed style
- While tech-giant founders such as Kuaishou CEO Su Hua are counted among them, others believe this ‘Buddhist’ approach to the tech business cannot be successful
Topic | China technology
Rui Chen, chairman and CEO of Bilibili, has been labelled a “Buddhist entrepreneur”. Photo: Bloomberg