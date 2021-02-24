The van from which a 23-year-old woman allegedly jumped in Changsha, Hunan, central China, suffering fatal injuries. She had booked the van from ride-hailing firm Lalamove’s China operation, Huolala. Photo: Weibo
Woman’s ride-hailing death in China sparks fresh anger over lack of safety and security
- The woman hired the van in Changsha, Hunan, to help her move house, but minutes into the journey reportedly jumped from the moving vehicle
- She died in hospital a few days later. Ride-hailing firm Lalamove, known as Huolala in China, has no security cameras. Her family doubt its version of events
