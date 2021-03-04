The CCTV version of the Japanese anime series Cells at Work! has been changed to black and white when there are scenes involving blood.
China’s state media praised for return of Japanese anime Cells at Work! but some unhappy series edited to be less violent
- A Japanese animation series about human cells as heroes and villains has been allowed on China’s state-controlled television after a decade-long ban
- Public health education cited as the reason for state television’s easing of restrictions
