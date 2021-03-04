Single mothers in China are entitled to maternity insurance, but for Chris Zou it has been a long fight against discrimination to obtain. Photo: Getty
Shanghai single mother gets maternity insurance after three-year legal battle with China’s government
- Unmarried mothers in China face a Catch-22 situation; they’re entitled to maternity benefits, but local governments require a marriage certificate
- China is facing a looming population cross as it confronts the twin realities of a declining birthrate and an ageing population
Topic | China Society
Single mothers in China are entitled to maternity insurance, but for Chris Zou it has been a long fight against discrimination to obtain. Photo: Getty