This image shows a girls with an intellectual disability crying next to her husband, who is more than twice her age, on what was to be their ‘wedding day’. Photo: Baidu
Man’s ‘marriage’ to mentally and physically disabled woman in China less than half his age could be rape, lawyer says
- Man claims the girl’s parents gave him ‘permission’ to ‘take care of her’
- China’s one-child policy has been blamed for an army of unmarried men looking for brides
