This image shows a girls with an intellectual disability crying next to her husband, who is more than twice her age, on what was to be their ‘wedding day’. Photo: Baidu This image shows a girls with an intellectual disability crying next to her husband, who is more than twice her age, on what was to be their ‘wedding day’. Photo: Baidu
Man’s ‘marriage’ to mentally and physically disabled woman in China less than half his age could be rape, lawyer says

  • Man claims the girl’s parents gave him ‘permission’ to ‘take care of her’
  • China’s one-child policy has been blamed for an army of unmarried men looking for brides

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:45pm, 4 Mar, 2021

