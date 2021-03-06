Unlucky in love can mean unlucky at work in China as employers demand dating history from women applicants to prove ‘emotional intelligence’. Photo: AFP Unlucky in love can mean unlucky at work in China as employers demand dating history from women applicants to prove ‘emotional intelligence’. Photo: AFP
Gender discrimination against women job seekers in China is rife, experts say, after woman questioned about love life in interview

  • China has one of the world’s largest female workforces and strong legal protections, but gender discrimination is everywhere , experts say
  • One study found more than 85 per cent of female graduates had encountered at least one form of gender discrimination while job hunting

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:56am, 6 Mar, 2021

