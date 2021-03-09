Kindergarten children at Deyin School in Chengdu, China, where a scandal has engulfed the lunch menu. Photo: Weibo Kindergarten children at Deyin School in Chengdu, China, where a scandal has engulfed the lunch menu. Photo: Weibo
Vegetarian kindergarten in China ordered to provide meat lunches after menu creates scandal and accusations of malnutrition

  • The school drew attention to itself when an innocuous post praising its vegetarian menu for the children blew up on Chinese social media
  • The resulting furore saw the local education bureau intervene and order meat back on the menu

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 11:33am, 9 Mar, 2021

