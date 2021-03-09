A string of well publicised cases of domestic violence has some asking how to better educate China’s young people about relationships. Photo: Getty
Calls in China for mandatory relationship courses after wave of domestic violence targeting young women
- Young Chinese people often start exploring sex and relationships after secondary school because of the all-consuming hyper-competitive education environment
- A Chinese lawmaker has suggested universities teach mandatory marriage and relationship classes after a series of high-profile tragedies in the past 18 months
Topic | China Society
