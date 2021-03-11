Cheng Yunfu – nicknamed Ramen Brother by online fans, at a rural market in Feixian county in China’s eastern Shandong province. Photo: Handout
‘Ramen brother’ farmer in China selling 46 US cents noodles becomes internet celebrity
- Farmer was initially overwhelmed and took to hiding in a neighbour’s house to escape horde of internet bloggers
- His village has however experienced an economic boom and now the farmer appreciates the fame
Topic | Social media
