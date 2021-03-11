Cheng Yunfu – nicknamed Ramen Brother by online fans, at a rural market in Feixian county in China’s eastern Shandong province. Photo: Handout Cheng Yunfu – nicknamed Ramen Brother by online fans, at a rural market in Feixian county in China’s eastern Shandong province. Photo: Handout
Cheng Yunfu – nicknamed Ramen Brother by online fans, at a rural market in Feixian county in China’s eastern Shandong province. Photo: Handout
Social media
People & Culture

‘Ramen brother’ farmer in China selling 46 US cents noodles becomes internet celebrity

  • Farmer was initially overwhelmed and took to hiding in a neighbour’s house to escape horde of internet bloggers
  • His village has however experienced an economic boom and now the farmer appreciates the fame

Topic |   Social media
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 11:40am, 11 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cheng Yunfu – nicknamed Ramen Brother by online fans, at a rural market in Feixian county in China’s eastern Shandong province. Photo: Handout Cheng Yunfu – nicknamed Ramen Brother by online fans, at a rural market in Feixian county in China’s eastern Shandong province. Photo: Handout
Cheng Yunfu – nicknamed Ramen Brother by online fans, at a rural market in Feixian county in China’s eastern Shandong province. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE