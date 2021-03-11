A photograph depicting how an early gauze-cotton mask should be worn to fight against the deadly pneumonic plague. Photo: Wellcome Collection
Google honours Chinese-Malaysian Doctor Wu Lien-teh, whose surgical face covering is seen as origin of N95 mask
- Google Doodle is an artistic alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages on special dates to commemorate holidays, events, and notable historical figures
- Other prominent Asians Google has celebrated include Anna May Wong, Masako Katsura, and Salom
Topic | China Society
A photograph depicting how an early gauze-cotton mask should be worn to fight against the deadly pneumonic plague. Photo: Wellcome Collection