Plans for a ‘dirty car’ ban in Chengdu has angered residents, who claim the idea is ridiculous. Photo: Getty
Chengdu in China faces backlash over ‘dirty car’ ban in city clean-up campaign
- Dust on the roof, mud on the wheels, and stains on a car’s exterior are in the sights of Chengdu authorities who will dole out punishments to offenders
- Cars found to not meet the criteria for clean will be banned from the city
