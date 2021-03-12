A Korean cartoon series was taken off Chinese online video platforms last week after critics said it misled children about the origin of the Mid-Autumn Festival and used incorrect maps. Photo: Super Wings A Korean cartoon series was taken off Chinese online video platforms last week after critics said it misled children about the origin of the Mid-Autumn Festival and used incorrect maps. Photo: Super Wings
A Korean cartoon series was taken off Chinese online video platforms last week after critics said it misled children about the origin of the Mid-Autumn Festival and used incorrect maps. Photo: Super Wings
Chinese social media users declare war on cute South Korean cartoon Super Wings for allegedly disrespecting China

  • Preschool educational series Super Wings can no longer be found online after backlash
  • Complaints included that the show used incorrect maps of China and was misleading about the reigns of a traditional festival

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 8:32am, 12 Mar, 2021

