Louis Vuitton
People & Culture

Fake Louis Vuitton luxury bag operation in China worth US$15.4 million shut down after police arrest almost 40 people

  • Nearly 40 people, including one store saleswoman, were arrested in connection to the alleged forging of the bags over a four-year period
  • The operation also found suppliers to copy dust bags, warrant certificates, labels, envelopes, and letters

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:32pm, 12 Mar, 2021

