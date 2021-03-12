Some of the fakes produced by the counterfeit operation. Photo: qq.com
Fake Louis Vuitton luxury bag operation in China worth US$15.4 million shut down after police arrest almost 40 people
- Nearly 40 people, including one store saleswoman, were arrested in connection to the alleged forging of the bags over a four-year period
- The operation also found suppliers to copy dust bags, warrant certificates, labels, envelopes, and letters
