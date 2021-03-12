For many in China sexual education is almost nonexistent, in particular terms such as intersex. Photo: Getty
Woman in China went to doctor about a hurt ankle only to be told she was born a man and is intersex
- China’s absence of compulsory sex education in schools blamed for woman’s late discovery
- The woman tried to fall pregnant in the previous 12 months, she now has to decide her gender identity
