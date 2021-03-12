For many in China sexual education is almost nonexistent, in particular terms such as intersex. Photo: Getty For many in China sexual education is almost nonexistent, in particular terms such as intersex. Photo: Getty
For many in China sexual education is almost nonexistent, in particular terms such as intersex. Photo: Getty
China Society
People & Culture

Woman in China went to doctor about a hurt ankle only to be told she was born a man and is intersex

  • China’s absence of compulsory sex education in schools blamed for woman’s late discovery
  • The woman tried to fall pregnant in the previous 12 months, she now has to decide her gender identity

Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 4:37pm, 12 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
For many in China sexual education is almost nonexistent, in particular terms such as intersex. Photo: Getty For many in China sexual education is almost nonexistent, in particular terms such as intersex. Photo: Getty
For many in China sexual education is almost nonexistent, in particular terms such as intersex. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE