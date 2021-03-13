Unable to pay for a gym or equipment this man decided he’d let nature become his gym. Photo: Huang Haimu
Quirky China: slingshot master splits a water drop, a hotel that stays clean with computers, and a poor man made his own gym
- A man started using nature to work out because he was too poor to join a gym has attracted millions of fans
- A hotel has started using computer chips to help it’s cleaners be more efficient
Topic | Internet
